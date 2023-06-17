ILO Conference: Delegates adopt new apprenticeship standard

The Delegates at the International Labour Conference (ILC) of the International Labour Organisation(ILO) has adopted a new apprenticeship standard to ensure their rights and protection from their employers

The delegates stated this in a resolution reached at the end of the 111th Session of the ILC of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) issued on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference that was held from June 5 to 16, 2023 was attended by no fewer than 5,000 delegates representing governments, workers and employers from the ILO’s 187 Member States.

According to the delegates, the new labour standard will support “opportunities for people of all ages to skill, reskill and upskill continuously” in rapidly changing labour markets.

“It provides a clear definition of apprenticeships, specifies aspirational standards for quality apprenticeships, including rights and protection for apprentices, ’’ it said.

The delegates also passed resolutions on a Just Transition, saying that it was imperative to advance a just transition to achieve social justice, eradicate poverty and support decent work.

They also endorsed the ILO Guidelines for a Just Transition towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies as a basis for action and the central reference for policymaking.

The delegate further adopted the conclusions of the Recurrent Discussion Committee on Labour Protection.

According to the delegates, the adopted resolution charts a way forward toward more inclusive, adequate and effective labour protection for all workers, and creates a basis for developing a plan of action.

Also, the plenary sitting approved the report of the Committee of the Appliaction of Standards (CAS), which is a core supervisory body of the ILO’s standards system.

It said that the CAS examined 24 individual country cases related to the observance of ILO Conventions.

It also considered the Committee of Experts’ General Survey on Achieving gender equality at work.

The tripartite members of the Committee also resolved that there was urgent need to eliminate all forms of discrimination in employment and occupation, and guarantee full and effective maternity protection.

“Also to ensure the right of workers with family responsibilities to engage in employment,’’ it said.

It said that during the conference 13 ratifications of International Labour Conventions were registered.

“This is mainly in respect of the recently adopted convention against violence and harassment in the world of work (C190) and conventions concerning occupational and safety and health,’’ it said.

It stated that the conference also adopted the ILO Programme and Budget for 2024/2025 session.

The delegates also resolved and reaffirmed the commitment expressed by all the ILO’s tripartite constituents to “combat all forms of discrimination and exclusion on any ground for the benefit of all”, while recognizing the “different positions expressed on some issues”.