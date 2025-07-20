Illicit party drugs seized in hotel tops nationwide seizures by NDLEA + Video

Illicit party drugs topped the list of seizures and arrests made by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency nationwide in the last one week.

According to available information, the party drugs were seized on Saturday at Sarah Sam Hotels located at 115, Ogudu Road in Kosofe area of Lagos State.

The drugs were being distributed and sold.

The raid followed credible intelligence and surveillance, which confirmed a suspect, Obayemi Oyetade, as the arrowhead of the drug network.

At the time of the operation, 1.30kg Chocolate Cannabis, 900grams of gummies, and 22.9grams of skunk were recovered from Obayemi’s room in the hotel, which is a 20-room facility run as a family business, housing his mother and siblings.

Other items recovered from the hotel include three vehicles.

Three suspects: Onyeka Madu, Monday Nwadishi, and Emmanuel Madu, were on July 19, 2025, arrested during an intelligence-led raid at Narayi High Cost area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where 742.866 kilograms of skunk, and Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, were seized from them.

In Kano, Lawan Rabiu was nabbed with 36,000 pills of tramadol along Danbatta-Kazaure Road, on July 16.

While a total of 25,000 pills of tramadol and exol-5 were recovered from a suspect Aliyu Abubakar, at Gombe roundabout on July 18, the duo of Mohammed Adamu and Furaira Idris were arrested the same day with 49 blocks of compressed skunk that weighed 29kg at Kwadom, Yemaltu Deba LGA, Gombe State.

In Borno State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Baga Road, Maiduguri on Saturday intercepted 74,360 pills of opioids in a Mercedes Benz C180 car marked GUB 409 AA

and arrested Audu Modu, 44, in connection with the seizure, while in Bayelsa State, a 63-year-old grandma, Akuna Nelson, was on July 17 arrested at Osiri area of Yenagoa in connection with the seizure of 163 litres of skuchies.

Four suspects: Ikechukw Abugu, 42; Sunday Ani, 18; Chukwu Christian, 46; and Emmanuel Olisakwe, 55, were on July 17 arrested by NDLEA operatives along Okene-Lokoja Highway, Kogi State in connection with the seizure of 2kg methamphetamine recovered during a search of their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Minna, Niger State.

In Abia State, NDLEA officers on July 14 raided the base of a notorious drug dealer, Nduka Obi, 39, at 4, Niger Street, Ugwa Road, Aba, where various quantities of tramadol, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and a total of N736,000 monetary exhibit were recovered from him.

While a total of 45,000 pills of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Chisom Okpalaeke, 30, by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Enugu State on July 16, officers of the Taraba State Command of the agency the same day

apprehended the duo of Ngwokwoka Thomas, 44, and Mohammed Audu, 44, with 10,000 caps of tramadol and a gram of cannabis at Dan Anacha, Gassol LGA.

The War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them include WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Government Day Secondary School, Badeggi, Niger State; Dah Model Academy, Ngurore, Adamawa State; Icon Academy, Nsukka, Enugu State; Government Technical College, Nkpor, Anambra State; and Madrisatul Tahfizul Qur’an Wa Ulumud Deen, Jaba Fagge, Kano State.

