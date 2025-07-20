Illicit drugs inside Golden Morn, luggage seized by NDLEA at MMIA + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos have seized illicit drugs inside Golden Morn packs and the luggage of passengers and at the export shed.

According to information available, the illicit drugs in the Golden Morn were going to Pakistan, while the luggage was for a traveling passenger going to Italy.

The NDLEA operatives in a joint operation with Aviation Security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on July 16, 2025 recovered 7,790 pills of tramadol and rohypnol from the luggage of an Italy-bound passenger, Omoregie Nice Uyiosa.

Also Read

The suspect, who was going to Italy via Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight, claimed he purchased the drugs himself, hoping to sell them in Italy at higher prices.

In another arrest at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives at the export shed on July 17, 2025 intercepted 17 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1.70kg concealed in packs of popular cereal, Golden Morn, going to Pakistan as part of a consolidated cargo.

A suspect, Chioba Robert Uchenna, who presented the consignment for shipment, was arrested.

Post Views: 3