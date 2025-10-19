Illicit drugs in snails, bulbs bound for US, UK, DRC intercepted + Videos, photos

Consignments of illicit drugs concealed in frozen snails, electrical bulbs, and female clothes heading to the United States, United Kingdom and Democratic Republic of Congo have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) and a courier company in Lagos.

According to available information on Sunday, two suspects linked to attempts to export the illicit drugs have already been taken into custody.

One of them, a cargo agent, Boladale Riliwan, was arrested on October 7, 2025 following the discovery of 15 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, concealed in 10 pieces of giant rechargeable electrical bulbs he presented in a carton for airfreight to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

Another suspect in custody is 48-year-old Oyebola Hakeemot Olawale, who is a UK-based Public Health Assistant.

Olawale was arrested on October 12, 2025 at the departure hall of Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja following the discovery of frozen snails used to conceal 2,300 pills of tramadol 225mg in her luggage while heading to Manchester, United Kingdom on a Qatar Airways flight.

An attempt by another syndicate to export 810 pills of bromazepam hidden in female clothes going to the United States was also thwarted by NDLEA officers at a courier company in Lagos on October 16, 2025.