Illicit drugs hidden inside ceramics, Vitamin C container recovered by NDLEA + Videos

Three consignments of illicit drugs heading to the United Kingdom were on October 9 and 10, 2025 intercepted at a courier company in Lagos State by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

One of the shipments recovered by the operatives of the NDLEA from the courier companies was 1.74 kg of methamphetamine from blocks of glass ceramics.

The other shipment contained grams and 168 grams of pentazocine and tramadol injections respectively, just as the third contained 48 grams of tramadol capsules concealed in Vitamin C containers.

All the illicit drugs were going to the United Kingdom.

Bids by another set of criminal syndicates to ship 2.6kg skunk and 422grams tapentadol 250mg concealed in tablets of black soap heading to Turkey; 169 grams of cocaine hidden in lady’s handbags going to Australia; and 568 grams of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, concealed in containers of herbs going to United Arab Emirates were thwarted by NDLEA operatives at some courier companies in Lagos.