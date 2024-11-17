Illicit drugs for export to four countries intercepted in Lagos, Abuja + Video

Illicit drugs meant for export to four countries have been intercepted by vigilant operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this to newsmen in a statement he made available on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the attempts by drug syndicates to export large consignments of cocaine, methamphetamine and opioids through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the United Kingdom, Italy, Turkey and Qatar were thwarted by operatives, who, in a series of intelligence-led operations, recovered the illicit drugs and arrested the masterminds.

A total of 13 parcels of cocaine weighing 4.40kg cocaine going to the United Kingdom via Frankfurt, Germany on a Lufthansa Airlines flight were intercepted by NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Lagos airport on November 5, 2024, while a businessman linked to the consignment, Ekeocha Anayo Nelson, was tracked and arrested on November 8.

The bid by another businessman, Adegbite Solomon, aka Obama, to export 7,800 pills of tramadol, 180 tablets of rohypnol, and 60 bottles of codeine to Italy was also foiled at the departure hall of the Lagos airport on November 11 when NDLEA operatives arrested him after recovering the opioids concealed in food and other items while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Italy.

Solomon claimed to have travelled to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea and earned a living as a street beggar before delving into logistics business.

Also related is the arrest of another businessman, Anoke Kingsley Roomy, with 1,100 pills of tramadol 225mg hidden in his luggage while attempting to board his Ethiopian Airlines flight going to Istanbul, Turkey at the Terminal 1 of the Lagos airport on November 15.

Following credible intelligence, NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation and their counterparts from the FCT Command of the Agency on November 15 raided a hotel room at the Federal Housing Authority Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, where they arrested two suspects: Omeh Uchenna Jude, 36, and Anene Valentine Chigozie, 34.

Recovered from them was 1.8kg methamphetamine, which they were preparing to travel with to Qatar.

