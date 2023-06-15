Illicit drug flow: HURIWA applauds NDLEA over partnership with India Narcotics Bureau

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), on Thursday, applauded the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its relentless dedication and commitment to block illicit flow of hard drugs in Nigeria.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the Memorandum of Understanding signed between NDLEA and the Narcotics Control Bureau of India is a step in the right direction.

The group said the new partnership is another feather to the cap of NDLEA dogged boss, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) in his continued drive to curb drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria and the rest of the world.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “The fight against narcotics is a real war and it takes doggedness and uncommon courage to go against deadly men and desperate personalities with connections all over the world.

“We salute Brig.General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd)’s resolve and pursuit to eradicate the problem posed by illicit substances, notably synthetic opioids and Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS) which pose a potent threat to our citizens.

“It is a well-known fact that diverse kinds of crimes like terrorism, banditry, robbery, pipeline vandalism, cyber fraud, amongst others are intertwined with drug abuse and trafficking of narcotics. We are therefore confident that the moves by Brig-Gen Marwa will greatly reduce all shades of crimes in Nigeria.”