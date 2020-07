The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Tuesday said it had arrested six persons for alleged involvement in illegal crude oil refining.

The commandant of the NSCDC in Lagos, Ayinla Adeyinka, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adeyinka was reacting to a fire outbreak at an illegal crude oil refining depot in Oregun, Ikeja Local Council Development Area on Tuesday.

According to the Commandant, the officials sighted a fiery furnace at Oregun at 2pm on July 14 and the command activated its disaster team with no fewer than 10 officials from it Emergency Response Unit deployed to the scene.

He stated that the suspects were arrested at the scene, while some of the containers being used in the illegal act and sale of their product were confiscated.

He said: “The command has conducted its preliminary investigations.

“NSCDC Lagos will still conduct indept investigations on the state of the crude oil to get the members of the criminal gang.”

The NSCDC Commandant urged Lagos residents with knowledge of such criminal activities to report to the corps, warning them on dangers of not reporting the activities of such hoodlums on time.

Adeyinka said NSCDC Lagos State Command would not relent in bringing illegal oil dealers to book.

The leader of Lagos NSCDC response crew to the scene, Olajide Elijah, also confirmed to NAN that the team intercepted over 18,000 litres of oil products in numerous containers awaiting to be sold.

One of the six suspects arrested, Alaba Solanke, 25, from Ogun State confessed that he was a diesel distributor for one Ngozi Chioma, a female, who is now at large.

Solanke, however, claimed that Chioma normally got her diesel from the depot of an independent petroleum marketer in the area.

He said: “I was in the mosque and I was told that our shop caught fire.

“I was there to help when officials of NSCDC rounded us up.”

Another suspect, Jacob Wusu, 50, who claimed to be the former Chief of Staff to a titled man, denied membership of the cartel.

Another suspect, Alex Chukwudi, 42, a Delta State indigene, also claimed that he only carried out Japanese cars maintenance at the location of the incident.