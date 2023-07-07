The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Kwara has identified illegal mining and other criminal activities as major threats to the nation’s economy.
EFCC Acting Executive Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol, said this at a one-day workshop which the Commission organised for journalists in Ilorin, the capital city.
The theme of the workshop was: “Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes” held Thursday at the organisation’s Zonal Command in Ilorin.
Represented by the Zonal Head, Michael Nzekwe, the EFCC Chair noted that cybercrime was a major criminal activity, perpetrated by undergraduates and fresh graduates of Nigerian tertiary institutions.
“The Commission has been active in tackling their criminality and will continue to ensure that extant laws against illegal miners are enforced.
ALSO READ:
- Flood: Pyakasa residents urge FCTA to demolish buildings on waterways
- Illegal mining, major threat to Nigeria’s economic growth – EFCC
- Just in: Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97
- Six killed, many hospitalized as fire razes retirement home in Italy
- Restructuring: Zamfara Governor reduces State’s Ministries