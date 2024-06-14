Illegal Garages: LASTMA sanctions 52 commercial vehicles

As part of efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has sanctioned 52 commercial vehicles for operating illegal garages and parking indiscriminately around Obalende and Iyana-Oworonsoki areas of the State.

The operation, led by LASTMA Director of Operations, Peter Gbegemede, centred around Obalende and Iyana Oworonsoki.

This followed the directives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa.

The Special Adviser confirmed that the drivers of these commercial vehicles, including private car owners, had been repeatedly warned by the government before the enforcement operations commenced.

Giwa emphasised that these operations will continue, reflecting LASTMA’s zero tolerance for indiscriminate parking and any impediments to free traffic flow across Lagos.

The Special Adviser expressed his concern over the unsightly and disruptive activities of commercial bus operators, which cause significant traffic issues for innocent motorists.

He said: “To ensure smooth and seamless traffic for Lagosians during this festive season and beyond, 52 commercial vehicles were sanctioned for obstructing the free flow of traffic at Obalende and Iyana-Oworonsoki.

“The enforcement operations will be ongoing, with zero tolerance for illegal garages and indiscriminate parking.

“We will also remove any impediments on our roads in Lagos.”

Hon. Giwa urged motorists to take ownership of the roads and to promptly inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck via the Agency’s hotlines: 08100565860, 08129928490, 08129928515, and 08129928593.