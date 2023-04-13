Illegal Fees: OYOSUBEB pardons erring Head Teachers

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board on Wednesday revealed that it has pardoned some categories of workers who were found culpable of collecting illegal fees from pupils.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made this known.

Adeniran said the pardon was to show compassion to fellow human beings, especially at a time when economic difficulties in the country are biting hard on families of persons either on suspension, without jobs or at the risk of losing jobs.

He however issued a stern warning that they must desist from collecting illegal fees or any other misdeeds which are against the ethics of civil service.

Speaking during a Board meeting in Ibadan, Adeniran said: “The Board has pardoned the Headteachers caught collecting illegal fees in some Basic Schools, despite the recommendations of the Disciplinary Panel.”

Dr. Adeniran equally said other officers, identified with various irregularities according to the extant rules in the State civil service, were forgiven.

He said: “OYOSUBEB set up a disciplinary committee to review the fate of some workers with issues.

“The committee came up with recommendations.

“However in the spirit of the season, the Board has pardoned them.

“For those that have committed offences, we are all human beings, and because the times are very hard, the Board has decided to pardon them.

“Insha Allah, we have pardoned the erring officers with different categories of offences and asked them not to try such misdeeds henceforth.”

The meeting was attended by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, who doubles as a Board member, Raji Oladimeji.

Reacting, the NUT Chairman thanked the Executive Chairman of the Board and the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board for being magnanimous, despite the extent of the offences committed.

Oladimeji equally appreciated activities of the Oyo State Government, particularly on the implementation of promotional benefits of the State workers.