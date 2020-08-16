The Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) had concluded all arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on Idera Land Scheme in lbeju Lekki as Apapa Tin Can Island Park is to be redeveloped and given a new look by the Government

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a statement by the spokesman of the task force, Adebayo Taofiq, on Sunday.

Egbeyemi said all illegal structures and shanties encroached on Idera Land Scheme, Ibeju Lekki would be demolished on August 19, 2020, after the expiration of the seven days “Removal Order” served by the Agency.

CSP Egbeyemi disclosed further that the Government had observed with dismay the massive encroachment by individuals, private estate developers and land speculators on lands, using them to defraud innocent members of the public into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition areas across the State, particularly around Ibeju-Lekki corridor.

He implored Lagosians who are interested in purchasing lands in the State to first verify the Land records at the State Land Registry or Surveyor General’s Office, where millions of land documents are stored in the Electronic Data Management System, consisting details of documented lands and properties in Lagos, in order not to be swindled by land speculators.

He said: “All illegal structures and buildings constructed on State lands by person, companies or institutions without valid titles from the Government across the State would be removed.”

The Chairman also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa Tin Can Island Park to vacate within seven days as the entire area is set to be redeveloped and given a new look in line with the T.H.E.M.E agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in transforming the State into a functional and efficient model Mega-City.

He said a situation where illegal squatters jumped on Government Acquired Land to erect illegal structures and shanties would no longer be tolerated by the government.