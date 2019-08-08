Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned market unions leaders in the state against illegal collection of levies from traders, giving the them 24 hours to refund such money or face government’s wrath.

The warning is contained in a release signed by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to newsmen in Aba.

Ikpeazu was reacting to the complaints by traders in the Eke-Oha Market (Shopping Centre) about illegal levies ranging from N100,000 to N250,000 allegedly collected by the leaders without government approval.

The governor directed the Eke-Oha Market leadership to urgently withdraw demand notices issued traders to pay the levy, adding that the leadership should urgently refund such levies already collected.

He said: “The attention of Abia Government has been drawn to the collection of certain sums of money by the leadership of Eke Oha Shopping Centre Traders Association under the guise of constructing a flower pot, access road and other projects in the market.

“Traders have been levied different sums of money ranging from N100,000 to N250, 000 per shop, depending on the location of the shop.

“The Abia State Government is saddened by this brazen display of illegality and impunity by the leadership of the Eke Oha Shopping Centre Traders Association through imposition of illegal levies on traders.

“At no time did the government approve any such levies, neither has it held any meeting with the market association on this subject matter.

“The general public and, in particular, traders at the Eke Oha Shopping Centre are by this notice informed that these levies are illegal, and the notices issued by the traders associations should be ignored.

“In addition, the government hereby directs the traders association at the Eke Oha Shopping Centre to immediately withdraw the demand notices already issued to the traders and, as a matter of urgency, refund any such levies already collected from any traders.

“”His refund must be completed before close of business today, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.”

Ikpeazu said that he would not stand and watch a group of traders hiding under market union leadership to establish a regime of illegality through imposition of unauthorised levies on traders.

The governor said that he would deal decisively with any person or group of persons attempting to make markets innthe state uncomfortable for traders.

Ikpeazu noted that the only government-approved levy in all markets in Abia was a consolidated sum of N18, 000 only.

He said that the sum covered all foreseeable levies, including Abia Environmntal Protection Agency, Abia Signage And Advertising Agency, Stallage, Fire Service Operations and Personal Income Tax and Business Premises.

The governor described levying an outrageous sum of money on traders as administrative rascality by any market.

He said: “It is all the more heinous that such an action was taken without the approval of government; the Government of Abia State shall not tolerate such rascality by anyone.

“Market unions and their leadership in Abia State are hereby warned to desist from such illegal collections, as government will bring its full weight against any person who flouts this directive.”

When contacted, the Chairman of the Eke Oha Market, Friday Dimiri, did not deny the report on collection of levies.

He added: “I am under Abia State Government; so, I will not say that what it said is not true. I can’t say that what it said is a lie, because I am its servant.”