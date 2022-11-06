Wizkid has vowed to retire old Nigerian politicians during the 2023 elections.

The top rated young Nigerian musician spoke during an interview with The Guardian of the United Kingdom.

Wizkid told The Guardian: “All these old men are going out of power this time.

“They need to go to an old people’s home and chill out.”

He said apart from personal achievements, there was nothing to celebrate in Nigeria as a country.

He said: “There’s nothing to celebrate [in Nigeria] except that [Nigerians] are amazing people in music, sports, comedy – entertainment in general.

“I’m proud of young Nigerians doing things around the world in tech.

“I have amazing friends, doing amazing things.

“That’s it, though.

“There’s nothing else.

“But I feel hopeful there’ll be change.

“How soon?

“I’m not sure.

“But a lot has changed from growing up to now.

“There was a time when you could never speak to the president or anyone in government like that.

“But now you have a voice.”





