I’ll reverse Soludo’s zero empathy for Ndi-Anambra – Nwosu 

One of the major features of the government of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will be its emphasis on empathy for the people, a mindset which will not only eradicates any form of exploitation, but makes the two sides see each other as partners and not enemies in the development of the state, unlike the incumbent, Governor Charles Soludo, who he said has zero empathy for Ndi-Anambra.

This was part of the issues highlighted by John Nwosu, the candidate of the party in the November 8, 2026 governorship election in the state.

Nwosu spoke during an interaction with senior journalists in Lagos at the weekend, where he marshalled the philosophy and content of his seven-point agenda, tagged: SHEEEMS: Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Markets and Social security.

The candidate, who bemoaned the current state of affairs, told newsmen that never had the people witnessed the level of anxiety currently being faced, occasioned by a regime of fear unleashed on them by a government that saw their oppression and suppression as a model, vowing to reverse it from his first minute in office.

Citing the issue of taxation and revenue generation, Nwosu, himself a graduate of Economics, wondered how a government, in the bid to generate more money, would unleash its henchmen on the streets to chase after citizens, using all forms of crude methods to torture them, leading to permanent disabilities and even death.

Nwosu said: “It is unfortunate what we’re seeing in my state today.

“I don’t think it is happening in any other state.

“I’ve not seen another state where citizens are being tortured with aka-odo – the normal pestle that people use in grinding pepper and crayfish – just because you want to collect revenue from them.

“It is even more baffling that this is happening in a government being run by a Professor of Economics, who should know better.

“That is what should surprise everyone, especially considering the current economic downturn, where people are suffering.

“Basic economics teaches you that in times like these, governments reduce taxes to lift the burden on the people.

“But in Anambra, the complete opposite is the case.

“In my town of Nnewi for instance, the cost of lock-up shops in the market used to be N15,000 per month.

“Today, the traders are being forced to pay N48,000 for the same space.

“Who does that?

“It is not only that they are forced to pay, but every crude method is used to collect the money, including torture.

“Because of the poor economy and government policies, a woman selling pure water or bottled, who used to buy 10 cartons daily can only afford to buy three cartons.

“Her profit that used to be N500 is now N200.

“How do you want her to survive before paying you taxes?

“My government will run on empathy.

“I will not only reverse this, but I must ensure that incentives are given to entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“Today, the government of Anambra State is buying used vehicles.

“That is what they are using as security vehicles.

“How can you be using used vehicles to chase criminals?

“How could you be buying run-down Sienna and giving to operate with?

“Besides the question of effectiveness and efficiency, that also breeds corruption.

“How do you account for the cost of those vehicles?

“How do you rate the value?

“This is a state where we have INNOSON Motors.

“Today, you have Asian companies doing well because they’re being encouraged by their governments.

“INNOSON Motors had to improve based on the initial orders given to it by our former Governor, Peter Obi.

“Today, what will be the state of that company if you, the government, abandons it in favour of used vehicles, when you should be the number one customer?

“How do you talk about employment when you’re not encouraging the local industries?

“Do you see what I’m talking about?

“What we have in Anambra today is a government that is not getting its priorities right.

“It is a government that has no empathy for the people and that is why they’re suffering.

“I’m going to reverse that.”