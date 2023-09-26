I’ll resurrect Mohbad if allowed to see his corpse — Cleric + Video

A cleric, Oba Ewulomi, has said that he will resurrect Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, if only he is allowed to see his corpse.

The cleric made the claim in a video that has gone viral in which he spoke in a mixture of English and Yoruba languages.

Ewulomi said: “Promise Imole Mohbad can still live again.

“Whether you have faith or not, I am not concerned.

“But that boy can wake up again.

“Let me see the corpse of the boy.

“Give me access to the boy’s corpse.

“If truly my Almighty father replies in fire, on water, in the wind and on land, that boy will wake up again.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023.

Also known as Imole, he was buried on September 13, 2023.

Eight days after his death, operatives of a Special Investigation Panel set up by the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, exhumed the corpse for autopsy.

The result of the autopsy, which has since been conducted, was still being awaited as at press time.