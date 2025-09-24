I’ll remain in PDP for next election — Gov. Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has said that he does not intend to dump the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of when he will seek reelection in 2027.

Governor Mutfwang stated this when he hosted a team of members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The team from the NGE was led to the Government House in Rayfield. Jos, where the governor granted them audience, by the President, Eze Anamba.

During an interview session, Mutfwang was asked whether he would also be dumping the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, the party at the centre, like some of his colleague governors have done.

He replied: “By God’s grace, I’ll remain where I am.

“My politics has always been guided by God and the people.

“In 2023, both spoke clearly. PDP is back on the right track, but the future is in God’s hands.

“Every political season has its own dynamics, and we will face them with faith and integrity.”