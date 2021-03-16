Nigerian model with conspicuous tribal marks, Adetutu Alabi, who got noticed by American artiste and fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna, seems to have added another feather to her cap.

Adetutu recently launched an account on a porn website where she posts her sex videos.

The tribal mark model recently reacted after being queried by a follower on snapchat who opined that she’s now an online sex worker.

The single mother pointed out that she has bills and responsibilities to take care of while accusing brands she worked with of not caring about her.

The model alleged that those brands only got her to work with them because Rihanna followed her on Instagram.

She stated that she would rather sell her nudes and videos to survive than beg online.

She wrote,

“You added me to your Snapchat to spy and also why I am into online sex work.

“How is it your business Mr scamming ass nigga? I don’t really have to explain the bills and responsibilities I’m saddled with.

“I am a sole single mom of a 12-year-old child. Brands don really give a f**k as models with tribal marks, most are just famzing me because Rihanna followed me, my beading classes happen once in a blue moon especially because I don’t have my own studio yet.

“Stop asking me silly questions about how I struggle to survive and make money. I’ll rather sell my nudes and videos to survive than beg on the Internet. Ire ooooo #sexworkiswork”