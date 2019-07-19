The new Technical Adviser of Niger Tornadoes Football Club, Minna, Bala Abubakar, on Thursday hinted that he will not heed to calls by politicians and other influencers to recruit players.

Bala, whose last stint was at Kwara United, made this disclosure when the management of the team unveiled him, warning that it will not be business as usual.

According to him: “I will not recruit players from politicians; the issue of politicising and forcing choices players from various quarters will not be entertained.

“The era of politicians and other interest groups to influence or force players on the team is over.

“What we met on ground is very bad and we need to overhaul the team because our primary goal is to win the Federations Cup (Aiteo) competition and to return to the elite Premiersh League in the country.”

Bala, while expressing his joy and satisfaction at reuniting with the club for another stint, thanked the Tornadoes Management Committee for the confidence reposed in him.

He said with total support from fans and football stakeholders in the state, he will live up to expectations.

While unveiling the new helmsman, Team Manager of the Club, Aliyu Mohammed, said Bala’s choice was as a result of his antecedents and level of discipline exhibited in the cause of his professional career.

Mohammed also lamented that what was met on the ground was nothing to write home about, adding: “The team is starting from ground zero.

“Let us give the new Technical Adviser and his team all the necessary support to succeed.”

Furthermore, he urged the players to accord the new Technical Adviser all the necessary attention and support so as to enable the club to succeed.

The climax of the unveiling was the presentation of a Peugeot 406 prestige saloon car to the new coach and a cash donation of N1.5 million made to the team in fulfilment of a promise made by the state government for getting to the final of the Aiteo Cup.