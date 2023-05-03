I’ll not marginalise any part of Nigeria – Tinubu 

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to work evenly for the country without marginalising any part in areas of development.

Asiwaju Tinubu, who is due to be inaugurated as president on May 29, said this Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The president-elect is on a two-day visit to the state to inaugurate projects executed by the Nyesom Wike administration.

“I will not marginalise any region, but will leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria,” he said at the opening of Rumuokwuta/Rumuola Flyover Bridge.

Tinubu praised Governor Wike for the development strides in Rivers State, particularly for the 12 flyovers constructed across the capital city, saying posterity would kindly remember him.

He said with his accomplishments in the state, Nigeria would need the outgoing Rivers governor in higher capacities.

On the political front, Tinubu thanked Wike and the people of Rivers State for their support for him.

He said he was in the state in line with the promise he made during the campaigns in Rivers, saying “if you make a promise, you keep it.

“I will never forget the pivotal role the great and wonderful people of this state played in my victorious campaign to become the next president of this country. You have my eternal gratitude.

“In His Excellency, Governor Wike, I see a man of principle. He took a principled stand that the presidency should be retuned to the South; and he had the courage to stand by his convictions, not minding whose ox was gored.

“He is, indeed, a man of great integrity. He did not choose to serve his own interests, rather, the interests of the nation and the people of Rivers State. I thank him for his selfless leadership,” he added.

In his speech, Wike said the invitation for Tinubu to commission projects in the state was a fulfilment of promise made during the President-elect’s campaign visit to Rivers.

He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for agreeing to visit Rivers State and perform the commissioning.

Wike, who threw jibes at the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), applauded the election of Tinubu which, he said, had shamed naysayers.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Governors Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Hope Uzodinma (Imo).

Others were former governors Dr Peter Odili (Rivers), Chief Bisi Akande (Osun), Chief James Ibori (Delta), Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Chief Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and Chief Ayo Fayose (Ekiti).

Others in attendance include governor-elect of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Dele Alake and Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Imam, among others.