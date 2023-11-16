I’ll move on if Sheggz doesn’t marry me – Ex-BBNaija star

Big Brother Naija reality star, Bella Okagbue, simply called Bella, has said that she would move on with her life if her colleague and boyfriend, Sheggz, does not marry her.

The Season 7 housemate, who reacted to a question on Instagram, said she won’t find it difficult moving on.

A fan had asked: “Bella, what if Sheggz no marry you, hope you won’t feel bad after everything o?”

Bella replied: “Everything?

“Does he have one of my kidneys?

“I will move on like you all move on.

“That’s why we all have exs.”