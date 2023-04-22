President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed the move far away from the seat on power in Abuja after his tenure on May 29, 2023 so as not to distract his successor and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Buhari said this on Friday after observing the Eid prayer marking the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting by Muslims.

He also said he sees a bright future for democracy in the country.

He told State Correspondents after the prayer: “Nigerians appreciate the stability of democracy.

“The outcome of the elections, in which more than ten governors failed to make it to the senate sent a clear message that ordinary Nigerians know the power of their votes and how to use it.

“Nigerians cherish democracy.

“They have shown their love for it and will defend it against real or perceived threats.

“They will continue to vote one way or the other depending on their preferences.”

President Buhari assured that the May 29 hand over date remains sacrosanct.

“God willing, nothing will stop it,” he added.

On his plans after leaving office, the President said he feels fulfilled that God had made it possible to serve two terms of four years each and looks forward to an orderly handover.

He said: “I thank God for what He has done for me personally and for what He has enabled us to achieve.

“I am looking forward to returning to my town, to be as far away as I can from Abuja so that the in-coming President will have the time and the space to take decisions without my distracting him.”