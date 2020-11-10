Like his predecessors who became Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Oyo State unmarried, Hon. Seun Fakorede, the present occupier of the office, has revealed that he too will get married while in office.

He said plans are in top gear for him to change his status as a “single man to married as soon as possible, but surely before I leave office as Commissioner.”

It would be recalled the Hon. Dapo Lam Adesina and Umar Farouk Arisekola-Alao, both got married while serving as the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports.

Fakorede also said the Seyi Makinde-led government in the state was committed to improving the economic infrastructure of the state and eradicate unemployment among youths in the State.

He gave these submissions while featuring on Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, anchored by Olayinka Agboola and broadcast live on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State’s Oluyole 98.5 FM Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday evening.

According to the Commissioner, the Governor was working tirelessly to revamp all the sectors of the state as he has given the approval of N500 million as a starter fund for youths’ empowerment in the state, while engaging about 5,000 youths to be employed by the state’s Teaching Service Commission.

Speaking on the renovation of the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba, Ibadan, Fakorede stated that Makinde has allocated N500 million, which he regarded as a modest cost for the remodeling of the stadium to meet international standards, while promising to give facelifts to all other sections in the stadium.

He also appealed for patience from Oyo State youths on the issue of the dilapidated structures at the Ososami youth center.

He said: “We are actually rehabilitating; we can’t possibly do everything at once.

“We have decided to put them in phases and fortunately, Ososami youth center is part of the project to enjoy the first phase of renovation.”

Fakirede also assured that concerted efforts are being put in place by the various concerned ministries to see that youths and children roaming the street are catered for, while emphasising that a lot of work still should be done to arrest the ugly situation of children roaming the streets.

He, however, charged Oyo youths not to be intimidated by any obstacle that might confront them as it is a “stepping stone to greatness”.

He charged all youths with business innovations and ideas to start small and end big, saying: “Don’t be afraid to start small, step into the field and do what is expected of you.”

The Commissioner also used the opportunity to assure football fans that the Shooting Stars Sporting Club and Crown FC of Ogbomosho are coming back stronger, adding that he was sure that the clubs will secure perform excellently well and secure promotion back to the elite stage in the Nigerian football league.