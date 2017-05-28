I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career, Messi says

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career.

Messi said: “It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.

He has since scored more than 500 goals for the club.

The Argentine has won the La Liga eight times with Barca, the UEFA Champions League four times and Ballon d’Or world player of the year title five times.

Last season under Coach Luis Enrique, FC Barcelona was second in La Liga, three points behind champions Real Madrid.

They lost 0-3 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals to eventual beaten finalists Juventus.

Enrique had announced in March that he would leave the club in the summer after three years in charge.

His final match saw Barca capture the Copa del Rey trophy, with Messi scoring the opening goal as they beat Alaves 3-0 to win the competition for a third successive season.

Messi was runner-up to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or earlier this year.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email

