LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 8, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Bafana not afraid of Eagles stars – Coach Baxter

FootballSport

FG approves establishment of Mines Police Division to tackle illegal mining

Sport

ITTF becomes first international sports federation to have every country as member

FootballSport

Man City unveil new goalkeeper

FootballSport

Conte asks Costa to leave Chelsea

FootballSport

Jardim signs new Monaco deal until 2020

FootballSport

AFCON qualifier: Rohr says not under pressure to field players

FootballSport

I’ll like to stay with Barca till end of career, Messi says

Lionel-Messi-e1439328782495.jpg
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17

FC Barcelona’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says he will like to remain with the club for the remainder of his career.
Messi said: “It’s what I have always dreamt of and what I always wanted.”
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Messi joined FC Barcelona at the age of 13 and made his first team debut at 17.
He has since scored more than 500 goals for the club.
The Argentine has won the La Liga eight times with Barca, the UEFA Champions League four times and Ballon d’Or world player of the year title five times.
Last season under Coach Luis Enrique, FC Barcelona was second in La Liga, three points behind champions Real Madrid.
They lost 0-3 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals to eventual beaten finalists Juventus.
Enrique had announced in March that he would leave the club in the summer after three years in charge.
His final match saw Barca capture the Copa del Rey trophy, with Messi scoring the opening goal as they beat Alaves 3-0 to win the competition for a third successive season.
Messi was runner-up to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the Ballon d’Or earlier this year.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousPressure on principals responsible for upsurge in exam malpractice – WAEC

nextNigeria’s labour productivity rises in Q4 of 2016 – NBS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Judges’ recall and Malami’s crocodile tears, by Azu Ishiekwene

I-G orders investigation, arrest over threat to southerners in North

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.