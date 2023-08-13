Ill health: I’m not yet back, still in Germany recuperating — Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he is still on medical leave in Germany where he is currently recuperating.

Akeredolu, said this in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, to disown a video circulating on social media suggesting that the governor is back from his medical vacation.

Footage of a video has gone viral showing Governor Akeredolu alighting from an helicopter while walking alongside his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye.

But in the statement, Olatunde said the governor was not yet back, saying he would soon return to the state and be back fully on his feet.

He said the viral video was recorded during Akeredolu’s campaign tour of the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Olatunde said, “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media suggesting the return of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany and focused on his full recovery.

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support. Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

The statement further read, “It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance. His commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains steadfast.

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the Sunshine State. He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working towards a brighter future for Ondo State.”

Recall that the Ondo governor embarked on a 21-day leave on June, 7, and was expected to return on July 6.

On June 5, he informed the House of Assembly of proceeding on medical leave and asked his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to “act as the governor” in his absence.

Late last month, the Ondo governor again wrote to the assembly to extend his medical leave abroad.

In the letter, he explained that his request was a sequel to medical doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.