A Federal High Court sitting in Benin on Tuesday adjourned the trial of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the September 19 Edo State election, along with others until July 14 due to his ill-health.

The court had at its last sitting on June 18 validated the corruption charges against the defendants, and, therefore, adjourned the case until July 7 for hearing.

Ize-Iyamu and four others are being tried over alleged N700 million money laundering case filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Other defendants are Dan Orbih, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State; Tony Aziegbemi, state Chairman of the PDP; Lucky Imasuen, former Deputy Governor of Edo State; and one Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony.

The anti-graft agency had in its eight-count charge alleged that the defendants illegally received public funds to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general election.

The EFCC said the defendants allegedly conspired and committed the offence in March 2015 by taking possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

At the hearing of the case on Tuesday, Charles Edosomwan (SAN), Counsel to Ize-Iyamu, told the court that his client could not make it to the court as he was currently indisposed.

Edosomwan prayed the judge to allow him present the certificate of Ize-Iyamu’s ill-health as certified by his medical doctor to the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, after listening to the counsel, adjourned the case until July 14 for hearing.