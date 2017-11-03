I’ll floor Ronaldo – McGregor

Forget cage fighting, boxing and world titles, Irishman Conor McGregor’s next goal is to build a financial empire and eclipse Real Madrid football icon Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest-paid athlete in the world.

The 29-year-old UFC lightweight champion told Reuters of his ambition in an exclusive interview ahead of the premier of “Notorious”, a documentary film charting his rise from penniless plumber to the face of one the world’s fastest-growing sports.

In the film, McGregor makes no secret of the dreams that drove him to become a two-weight UFC champion and fight unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather in front of an audience of millions, but his current aims are more banking than sporting.

“You know, I just dream of hitting that ‘billy’ mark, if I‘m being honest,” he said. “I‘m cruising toward that billion-dollar mark.”

McGregor wants to top the Forbes 100 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes through a combination of new business ventures such as tailored suits and “Notorious” brand whiskey plus fight purses, pay-per-view and sponsorship revenue.

“Ronaldo was number one last year, I was number 24… with $34 million in revenue,” McGregor said, adding that he pocketed an eye-watering $140 million from his 10th round technical knockout defeat by Mayweather in their boxing match in August.

“Next year, if it stands as is, Floyd will be number one, I’ll be number two, and Ronaldo will be number three (on the Forbes list). If I fight one or two more times I will overtake him (Mayweather),” added McGregor.