I’ll ensure victory for APC in Anambra North senatorial zone – Stella Oduah

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial zone, Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, has promised to deliver the district to the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Oduah made the promise on Wednesday while speaking at an APC leaders and stakeholders’ meeting in Awka, the state capital.

She said: “We are committed to deploying everything in our arsenal to ensure victory for the APC in Anambra North come November 6 (2021) and this is not a contest I take lightly, as I have immense respect and confidence in the ability of Senator Andy Uba to turn Anambra to a state every Anambrarian can be proud of.

“That being said, I am making a personal commitment to ensure victory for our great party and the work has already begun.

“Our various support groups, NGOs and teeming supporters spread across the length and breadth of Anambra North have already been deployed in a massive polling unit to polling unit campaign drive.”

The senator, famed for her aggressive neighbor-to-neighbour campaign strategy which aided President Goodluck Jonathan to power in 2011, said her defection to the APC was a well thought-out move that had the best interests of her state as paramount.

“For far too long, Anambra has been unfortunate to have political parties at the helm of its affairs that are alien to governments at the centre, which invariably means that the dividends of democracy that should accrue to it have not really trickled down as they should.

“We have been too disconnected from the centre, to the point where everything we ever got was either through the personal efforts of individuals like Senator Andy Uba, our party candidate, or an almost slavish arrangement that meant we had to go cap in hand,” she noted.

She urged aggrieved members of the party to close ranks, reiterating that come November 6, 2021, “the APC shall take centre stage in Agu Awka.”