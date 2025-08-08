I’ll die on a Sunday after attending service, Pastor Adeboye predicts own death again

Pastor E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has again shared his vision of how he will eventually pass on.

The clergyman said he’d peacefully pass away on a Sunday after attending church service and enjoying his favourite meal, pounded yam.

Adeboye, who spoke on the fourth day of the church’s ongoing International Convention themed “The Overcomers,” reiterated that death does not always come through prolonged illness.

He had previously shared this same vision two years ago.

“I will die on a Sunday after attending service, eat my beloved pounded yam, and then pass on without any sickness,” Pastor Adeboye declared, affirming that his departure would be sudden and painless.

“Fight for Your Divine Rights”: Adeboye Charges Christians

Delivering a sermon titled “Possess Your Possessions,” the revered cleric urged believers to actively claim what rightfully belongs to them through Christ.

Drawing on the biblical example of the Israelites, who had to fight to take possession of the Promised Land, he said: “In many cases, you may have to fight for things that are already yours.”

He highlighted key areas where believers must resist spiritual opposition—healing, prosperity, fruitfulness, and long life:

“Your greatest friend, Jesus Christ, paid a great price to purchase your healing,” he emphasized. “Yet, there is a thief who comes to steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10:10), he warned, urging Christians to resist sickness through faith.

On prosperity, Pastor Adeboye declared: “The One who owns the earth and its fullness, and owns all the silver and gold, paid a terrible price so that you wouldn’t be poor. As long as you want to remain poor, you will remain poor.”

He also addressed criticism directed at successful Christians: “If you make it as a Christian, they criticise you. If you die poor, they say, ‘Where’s your God?’”

On the subject of longevity, he stated: “Long life is yours. But the devil wants to kill you with all he has. You must fight to live.”

He also emphasized God’s command for fruitfulness, referencing biblical figures like Rachel and Hannah, who overcame barrenness through persistent prayer and determination.

“We must not remain under the power of the forces of darkness. How can I be a child of God and still be tormented?” he asked, encouraging believers to reject all forms of spiritual oppression.

Using the story of Jacob wrestling with an angel (Genesis 32) as a model for spiritual perseverance, Pastor Adeboye concluded: “It is what we tolerate that disturbs us. Stop tolerating sickness, poverty, barrenness, or premature death. Fight to possess your possessions—it’s your spiritual duty, made possible by Christ’s sacrifice.”

