The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has vowed to build 500,000 housing units annually if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Saraki, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

He also promised to be the bridge between the North and South and Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

He said: “As long as a single village or forest in this country is controlled by terrorists, or bandits or any other criminal groups; as long as any of our citizen lives in fear; as long as our soldiers and other security agents do not get the right training, the right equipment and the right incentives, the job is not done.

“And it is for these citizens that I want to be president because I will do everything to protect the lives and properties of every Nigerian and everyone that live within our borders.

“I will ensure that all our men and women in uniform are well-trained, are well-paid and are well-equipped.

“As long as crude oil revenue remains the mainstay of our economy, and we remain so vulnerable to the volatility of international oil market, then the job is not done.

“And this is why I want to be president because I will raise the revenue from the non-oil sectors to the same level as we currently earn from oil.

“As long as there are still people in this country who believe that they can break the laws of Nigeria with impunity, who think that crime has no consequences, then the job is not done.

“And this is why I want to be president because I will ensure strict compliance with the rule of law and guarantee consequences for crime.

“As long as we still import tilers, plumbers and electricians from neighbouring countries, then the job is not done.

“And this is why I want to be president because I will collaborate with the industries and train one million of our youths in technical and vocational skills each year.

“As long as 65 million of our citizens still live in slum conditions in our cities and urban centers, then the job is not done.

“And this is why I want to be president because I will deliver half a million affordable housing units every year to our low-income earners and eliminate urban slums.

“As long as Nigeria is not the tech hub for Africa, despite our incredible talents in this area, then our job is not done.

“And this is why I want to be president because I will invest massively in skills in cloud computing, data analytics, programming and other such in-demand skills to drive innovation and competitiveness among our youths.

“As long as our huge army of talented youths do not think that the Nigerian government can support their dreams, whether in entertainment, fashion or other creative business, the job is not done.

“And it is for these talented Nigerians that I want to be president because I will create the Nigeria Creative Industry Initiatives to protect our leadership position on the African continent and position us to be global leader in the cultural productions economy.”