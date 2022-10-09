I’ll decide who to vote for between Tinubu and Obi in 2023 — Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said that his choice of presidential candidate in the 2023 elections will be determined at the polling booth.

The Minister said this on Friday during an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Friday.

Ngige was asked by the host of the show, Seun Okinbaloye, who he would vote for between the candidate of his party, All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He responded: “I’m not active in politics for now because I am facing a national assignment.

“Both of them are my friends.

“My choice will be in the ballot box.

“It is a secret ballot.

“I shouldn’t tell Nigerians what I would do secretly.”