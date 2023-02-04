The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to hold him accountable if a new Nigeria fails to emerge with him as president.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor threw the challenge in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Friday at his campaign.

Obi pledged to reform Nigeria back from consumption to production.

The LP candidate assured that the country would be restored when most qualified candidates with character, trust and competence were elected.

He maintained that the 2023 general elections must be based on character and not on or and tribe.

He said: “We will offer you a new Nigeria and also secure and unite the country.

“Let no one deceive you with religion or tell you it is their turn.

“Just vote people that understand governance.

“I am not contesting as an Igbo man, a south-easterner, but as a Nigerian who is most qualified and competent to revive the country.”

Obi commended the people of Ebonyi State for their solidarity and support for the Labour Party.

He urged the electorate to vote for Edward Nkwegu, the gubernatorial candidate of the LP in Ebonyi State, to build a better nation.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, appreciated the people of Ebonyi State for their show of solidarity, support and commitment to the party.

Abure said the LP would produce most intelligent and credible candidates to fight poverty and insecurity in the country.