I’ll challenge Ekiti APC governorship primaries in Court — Bamidele

An All Progressives Congres (APC) in Ekiti State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has said he would challenge the party’s governorship shadow poll which produced Biodun Oyebanji in court.

Bamidele insisted that the process that produced Oyebanji, who is believed to be the anointed choice of Governor Kayode Fayemi was fraught with irregularities as there was no election held on January 27 across the 177 wards in the state.

Although, Bamidele and six others had pulled out of the race, he garnered 706 votes to emerge distant third while Oyebanji got 101, 703 votes to emerge the winner.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, Bamidele alleged the figures reeled out by the election panel chaired by Jigawa Governor, Abubakar Badaru were

concocted in the Government House to suit a certain sinister purpose.

He vowed that all necessary legal action would be taken to test the viability of the results declared and correct the alleged malfeasance perpetrated during the poll to deepen democracy and entrench the rule of law in the system .

According to him: “We are of course taking immediate steps within the confines of our party constitution and the law to seek redress for this blatant abuse of trust and due process by the State actors.

“So whilst on this quest to seek an amicable resolution to this impasse, I urge all to remain calm and prayerful that justice and truth will prevail for the benefit of the people of Ekiti”.

Bamidele added it was unfortunate that the process of conducting the poll was “hijacked, truncated, compromised and bastardised by those at the helm of affairs in the state”, which he said was tantamount to a complete abuse of trust and leadership.

“It is public knowledge that no primary election took place on Thursday, 27th January, 2022 but yet, rather disappointedly, results were announced based on concocted and fictitious vote counts.

“The underlining level of impunity, desperation and perfidy which characterized the entire rigging process was so much and thought beclouding that I was alloted 700 plus votes in a State wide gubernatorial primary election in a State where I had scored over 90,000 votes in just one out of three Senatorial Districts to emerge as a Senator.

“More specifically, the breakdown of the votes alloted to me indicated that I got 150 votes in Ado Ekiti, my beloved second home where I had recorded Twenty Eight Thousand votes out of the 42,000 votes that gave me the House of Representatives mandate way back in year 2011 to represent Ado / Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency.

“But we will remain resolute, strong, focused and faithful in the face of this impunity, total lack of regard for the electoral due process and executive rascality by a chosen few who were elected to represent the interests of Ekiti people,” he said.

Bamidele applauded the party at the National , State, Local Government and Ward structures for their continued support and in ensuring the tenets of democracy are continuously entrenched in the political entities and governance of Ekiti State .

“I have fought quite a number of battles in my life based on my sense of indignation to injustice; but I had never been this resolved to stand up and challenge principalities and powers in utmost determination to defeat darkness and make the lights of Ekiti and her people shine again.”