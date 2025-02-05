I’ll bring perpetrators of Esa-Oke killings to justice — Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has vowed to bring to justice those behind the killings and destruction of property in Esa-Oke over the appointment of a new traditional ruler.

He said this on Tuesday while meeting with the indigenes and residents of the town in Ibokun Local Government Area of the state.

Having identified violence as a hindering factor to community development, Adeleke said perpetrators of the uprising would be brought to book, no matter how highly placed they were.

He said the announcement of the new traditional ruler was done in good faith but “if you are not pleased, write your petition and I will act on it.

“There is no need for you to start fighting because I will do justice to your petition.

“I know we will have disagreements, but not to the extent of killing and razing houses.

“What do we stand to gain?”

Adeleke also promised to constitute a panel of inquiry to look into the immediate and the remote causes of the crisis.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Esa-Oke Central Union, Bamigboye Aremu, said the crisis erupted due to the imposition of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle.

Aremu said: “This appointment, made through a government White Paper, is a source of great concern for us.

“Ajayi is a native of Ilesa, in the Ijesha South Traditional Council, and has no lineage or connection to the families that own the farmland.

“This imposition violates the traditional and historical jurisdiction of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran, Owa Omiran of Esa-Oke, and undermines the peace and unity of our community.

“We respectfully demand the reversal of the government White Paper that appointed Prince Ajayi as the Olojudo of Ido Ayegunle.

“This action is necessary to restore the trust of the Esa-Oke people in the government and to prevent further escalation of tension.

“Additionally, we appeal for the unconditional release of our youths who were indiscriminately arrested during the recent crisis.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls four persons were reportedly killed and seven police officers injured during Monday’s protest.

The protest was against the government’s announcement of a new traditional ruler for Ido Ayegunle, a community located within Esa-Oke town.

