I’ll be killed if I name those who have slept with my wife — Nollywood actor

A skit maker and Nollywood actor, Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has said that he would be killed even before he gets home from an interview, if he names those who have allegedly slept with his wife, Muyibat, in the industry.

He said this in an interview where he spoke about what he went through in his marriage before his wife eventually moved out of the house.

Ijoba Lande said his struggle in marriage began when he lost some of his sources of income.

He said: “Before my wife moved out of the house, she showed me hell.

“She would deliberately provoke me to beat her, but I never did.

“It is not easy for a man to beat a woman he loves.

“Despite everything she did to me, I didn’t want her to leave.

“So I endured,” he said.

Ijoba Lande said before his Facebook page and YouTube channel were demonetised, he made as much as N6 million monthly from both sources.

He said this was aside from the pay he receives as an influencer.

He added: “My wife, who used to tell me her hormones were not working whenever I asked for sex, was suddenly having high hormones for other men outside.

“I will always fear women.

“This is a woman I used to keep my ATM card with when I had money.

“She was in charge of my finances.

“Whenever I got my ‘ajo’, I gave her everything.

“Even the ‘ajo’ she was contributing, I was the one paying for her.

“I’ve not had sex with my wife in eight months.

“At my child’s naming ceremony, my wife’s male friend came.

“They danced together to the extent that he tapped my wife on her butt.

“If I begin to list those who have slept with my wife in this industry, I might not make it home before they come after me because some of them are well connected.”

