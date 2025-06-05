Ileya Festival: Olori Afolabi launches food bank, distributes rice to Apomu people

Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, has distributed 150 bags of 50kg rice to Apomu people for the celebration of Ileya Festival, just as she launched a food bank in the ancient city in Osun State.

The Queen of Oba Kayode Afolabi said the food distribution and launch of the food bank is in response to the pressing issue of hunger in rural communities.

She said: “It is aimed at providing immediate relief to those in need and supporting rural families.

“Every package of rice represents a moment of relief.

“As we distribute the food we are not just meeting a basic need we are offering compassion, care and kindness.

“We are not just filling stomachs, we are filling hearts with hope because every act of kindness no matter how small can have a profound impact.”

The rice was distributed at the launch of Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation Food Bank on June 3, 2024 at the palace of the Alapomu of Apomu, the headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

Olori Afolabi said: “We are honoured to launch this food bank to address hunger and promote well being in our community.

“We recognise that hunger is a reality for many in our community and we want to do something about it.

“The food bank will offer a range of services, which include: food distribution to indigent families and support programmes on nutrition education and counselling.

“Our Food bank is more than a pantry.

“It is a symbol of hope.

“We are reminding those in need that they are seen, heard, and valued.

“The food bank is a testament of our dedication to serve the community.”

