The Nigerian Academy of Letters has admitted eight new members into its College of Fellows for the 2020.

This was contained in a release by the Secretary of the Academy, Prof. Ayobami Kehinde, in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said the new Fellows were elected based on their contributions to knowledge in their respective fields of specialisation.

“It is with great delight to announce that eight of the members of the Nigerian Academy of Letters have been admitted into the College of Fellows of the Academy (YEAR 2020). This followed their elections on Thursday, 21 January, 2021, in recognition of the contributions they have made to knowledge in their various fields of specialization,” the statement said.

The list comprises seven regular and one overseas Fellows.

Prof. Simeon Olusegun Ilesanmi, a distinguished professor of Religion at Wake Forest University, North Carolina, USA, was named as the only overseas Fellow.

The Regular Fellows included Professor of History, Akinyeye Abayomi; Professors of Linguistics, Haruna Andrew and Udoh Imelda Icheji Lawrence

Others are Professors of Literature, Adekoya Olusegun Adesina and Nwachukwu-Agbada; Justice Obi Joseph; Professor of Theatre Arts, Evwierhoma Mabel Itohanosa Erioyunvwen; and Professor of English Language, Jowitt David Roger.

The Nigerian Academy of Letters is the apex body of arts and literature in Nigeria.

It is an autonomous, scholarly and non-political state institution for advancing scholarship and public interest in the humanities at the highest level in country.

It was established in 1974 and governed by an executive committee of distinguished professors.

It promotes four types of Fellows: Foundation Fellows, Regular Fellows, Overseas Fellows and Honorary Fellows on a yearly basis.

The announcement brings the number of Fellows of the Academy to 92, comprising: seven foundation fellows, 58 regular fellows, 13 overseas fellows and 14 honorary fellows.

The current President of the Academy is Prof. Francis Egbokhare.