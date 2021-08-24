Subscribe
Ilechukwu dumps Heartland for Plateau Utd

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Owerri-based Nigerian professional football league side, Heartland FC.

The former MFM boss is now set to join Plateau United ahead of the coming league season as the club’s technical adviser.

Ilechukwu, 43, started his coaching career in Lagos with Mountain of Fire Ministries FC – a club he spent 13 years.

It could be recalled that the former MFM boss helped Heartland survived relegation despite being owed a backlog of salaries through the last football season.

