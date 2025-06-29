Ilaro Poly Rector: Technical education, strong national development instrument

The Rector Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Dr. Mukail Akinde, has asserted that technical education is a strong national development instrument.

He made this assertion during a public lecture organised by the Centre for Information Communication and Public Relations, Yaba College of Technology.

The lecture was organised in honour of the immediate past Director of the Centre, Dr, Omobayo Taofeek Raheem, at the Yusuf Grillo hall of the institution, with the theme: “Technical Education and National Development: The Place of AI, Its Credibility, Trust and Transparency.”

Dr. Akinde described technical education as the academic and vocational training for roles in applied sciences, modern technology, and hands-on professions.

He explained that technical education, unlike general education, is career oriented, thus allowing the students to gain job specific skills that are in demand by the industries.

The Rector noted that with the global economy increasingly driven by technology, technical education has become essential for workforce development.

According to him: “Technical education is vital in national development because it provides the practical skills and knowledge necessary to promote economic growth, industrialisation, and technological development.”

Akinde maintained that the skills of the workforce are very crucial to the development of a nation.

He said: “Nations that have strong technical education tend to be more productive and have higher standards of living due to the availability of skilled professionals in major sectors.”

The Rector, who was the chairman of the lecture, said technical training promotes innovativeness, and independence, which, according to him, are pillars of sustainability.

Akinde said AI has transformed various spheres like healthcare, finance, education, and public administration.

Owing to this, its credibility, trust, and transparency should be in place to ethnically implement AI.

He then urged interdisciplinary collaboration, developers, ethicists, policymakers and end users to ensure AI are not only technically outstanding, but also ethically and socially connected.

The Guest Lecturer, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, represented by Dotun Oladipo, the Chief Executive Officer of Premium Eagle Media Limited, enumerated how technical education fosters innovation and equips students with employability skills.

Kolade-Otitoju noted that such programmes often combine practical training, internships, and industry links to ensure graduates are ready for the workforce.

He said: “In many countries, technical education professionals thrive.

“They solve problems, work with their hands, and contribute significantly to national economies.”

The distinguished journalist emphasised the importance of purposeful internships, saying experience gained helps shape careers.

Owing to this, he called on institutions to assess students’ progress during industrial training.

Kolade-Otitoju lamented that in Nigeria, certification is overvalued, and practical skills are undervalued, thereby hindering national development and discouraging technical education.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to enforce the law to end the disparity between Higher National Diploma and university degree and increase the funding for technical education to inspire more young Nigerians.

Furthermore, he said that AI plays a vital role in technical institutions and offers great benefits to skilled professionals.

The ace broadcaster warned against excessive reliance on AI and called on the users to tailor its application to the needs and workplace relevance.

Earlier, in his address, the Rector Yaba College of Technology Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, stated that the institution has consistently championed the role of technical and vocational education in nation building.

Engr. Abdul recognised the transformative impact across spheres like teaching, learning, industry, and governance.

He said: It is enabling smart solutions, automating systems, and reshaping how we train future professionals.”

He urged the users to pay close attention to issues of credibility, trust, and transparency as they have immense possibilities.

In his remark, the South West Zonal Director, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Ayodele Aroge, criticised Nigeria’s obsession with certificates.

Aroge said skills are equally vital for progress.

He said: “NBTE promotes skill over degrees.

“Polytechnics should award Bachelors in Technical Education.

“Hard work drives development.

“No county develops without valuing technical education and skills.”

The lecture not only celebrated the impactful leadership of Dr. Raheem, but also served as a forum to explore the evolving role of technical education and AI in national development.

