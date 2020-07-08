Former Nigerian International, Victor Ikpeba, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to secure the services of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka, 18, has impressed for the Gunners since the Premier League’s resumption in June, starting six of the north London side’s seven games, notching two assists, and scoring in their 2-0 win over Wolves last weekend.

Saka, who was born in London, but is of Nigerian descent, has represented England at under-16, U17, U18 and U19 levels, though he is still eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level.

In December, he said he would not rush a decision around his international future.

Ikpeba, however, is keen for Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to ensure Saka opts to represent the Super Eagles.

“Watching the Arsenal Vs Leicester game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles once the paperwork [has] been concluded,” tweeted Ikpeba, who was part of Nigeria’s 1994 African Nations Cup-winning side and the Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1996.

Saka recorded an assist in the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Tuesday for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off for the Gunners in the second half, however, and visitors Leicester found a late equaliser through Jamie Vardy.

