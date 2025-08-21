Ikpeba hails Olu of Warri over football initiatives

A former international, Victor Ikpeba, has showered praises on the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, over his deliberative drive to use football to unite his community.

Ogiame Atuwatse 111 marked his fourth coronation anniversary during the week in the presence of top Nigerian football legends with a friendly match.

Some of those in attendance were Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amuneke, Mutiu Adepoju, Austin Eguavoen, Finidi George, Garba Lawal, Ifeanyi Udeze, Taribo West, Peterside Idah, Ifeanyi Ekweme, Victor Ezeji, and Kennedy Boboye.

A friendly match was organised as part of the celebration of the young king.

Chevron all Stars faced the Nigerian football legends.

Ikpeba says it was a good reunion for the football legends who had huge fun in Warri in Delta State all through the festivities.

Also Read

The former African Footballer of the Year said: “It was nice to see a young king so passionate about the game.

“He made it clear that he has been using football to keep some of the youths busy in the community.

“He also told all of us that it has been good for him to engage people through various aspects of the game and some community events just to unite his people.

“Our invitation was also deliberate just to make his people see some of their stars in the game.

“For example, the king himself was a fan of Amuneke and he stated that clearly at the event.

“He appreciates the power of football and he is using it to his advantage in his community.

“I salute his vision.”

In the novelty match, the Nigerian legends defeated Chevron all stars 4-0.

Post Views: 2