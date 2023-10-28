Ikpeazu’s Legacy Award: Not all academics are lost in corridors of power – NSBMB

The Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB) has nominated the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for its legacy award.

NSBMB said that the nomination has proven that not all academics are lost in the manipulative corridors of power once they get into appointive or elective office.

In a letter signed by the President of NSBMB, Professor Matthew Owonda Wegwu and dated 16th October 2023, the society said that it is certainly not part of conventional logic for a thoroughbred Nigerian academic who holds political office, let alone one holding the high office of Governor to show proclivity for the academia.

NSBMB in the letter further praised Ikpeazu for remaining marginally or fully engaged in academic activities while in office as Executive Governor of Abia State.

A release made available by the spokesperson for Ikpeazu, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka said that NSBMB recalled with pride the fact that even as Governor, Ikpeazu constantly engaged himself in the teaching of Biochemistry at the Abia State University and “published over 44 articles in peer-reviewed journals, most of which were the prestigious Scopus indexed journals.”

NSBMB also explained in the letter that the former Abia State Governor also co-authored a book on Environmental Biochemistry, while in power.

“Dr Ikpeazu has brought honour to the Biochemistry profession and on account thereof, the National Executive Council of NSBMB unanimously resolved to confer a Legacy Award on Your Excellency,” the society said.

According to Ememanka, the Award is coming a few months after Ikpeazu was inducted into the Governing Body of the Society and explained that Ikpeazu has accepted the award with excitement and humility.

Ememanka said that his boss has always said that teaching Biochemistry remains his prime passion and to be so recognized by the apex body of the profession is indeed a thing of pride.

“This award ceremony will take place at the auditorium of the National Universities Commission in Abuja on December 5, 2023,” Ememanka said.