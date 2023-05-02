Ikpeazu to mediate in Abia state assembly crisis

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has offered to mediate in the crisis in the State House of Assembly.

According to a statement by his media aide, Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Governor is of the firm view that with barely less than one month to the end of his administration and the ushering of a new administration, “it will absolutely make no sense to engage in any issue that is likely to plunge the state into any form of confusion.

“Governor Ikpeazu’s main preoccupation at the moment is how to pilot the ship of state peacefully and steadily into the new administration and tie up all administrative matters including the completion of key projects.

“The Governor, therefore, does not have the luxury of time and resources for any crisis at the moment. Above all, the mood in the state makes any such move inexpedient.

It said the governor appealed to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji and members of the hallowed Assembly to maintain peace and allow reason and patriotism to guide their actions as he will be meeting with the members shortly.