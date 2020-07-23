The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has assented to the revised Abia State 2020 Budget of N102,660,432,904.00 (One Hundred and Two Billion, Six Hundred and Sixty Million, Four Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Four Naira Only) recently passed into law by the Abia State House of Assembly.

Speaking after signing the revised budget at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu thanked the legislators for the expeditious passage of the revised budget.

He stated that Abia State, like other states across the federation, is facing economic stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the present economic reality calls for all hands to be on deck in securing the socio-economic future of the state.

The Governor further highlighted some of the measures taken by his administration to mitigate the economic effect of the pandemic, with emphasis on improvements in agriculture and industrial production.

Governor Ikpeazu also commended the 7th Abia State House of Assembly for being partners in progress with the Executive Arm of government, noting that such healthy relationship accounts for why Abia State is still the most peaceful and politically stable State in Nigeria.

The State Chief Executive, who narrated his recent experience with COVID-19, said the pandemic is a pointer that sickness is a universal phenomenon, insisting that the virus is real and can be avoided if necessary safety measures are complied with.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji, thanked God for the divine healing of Governor Ikpeazu and prayed God to keep upholding him in the course of governance.

The Speaker, who also presented three other bills passed by the House to the Governor, used the occasion to inform Ikpeazu that the 7th Abia House of Assembly will be embarking on a short recess, restating the commitment of the House to keep providing the legislative leverage upon which the State will continue to advance.

The State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu; Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. ACB Agbazuere; Executive Secretary, Abia State Planning Commission, Dr. Nnenna Chikezie, among others were present at the event.