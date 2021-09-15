Ikpeazu rallies support for female accountants

Governor Victor Ikpeazu of Abia State on Wednesday said that female accountants must be encouraged and supported, for more transparency and turn around in the Nigerian system.

Ikpeazu spoke at the investiture of the 10th National Chairperson of the Society of Women Accountants in Nigeria (SWAN), Nwamara Nnaji, in Lagos.

He said that the role of women in the accounting profession could not be over-emphasised.

The governor said this was because they were more transparent, careful and meticulous in issues concerning figures and record keeping.

“The role of women in accounting profession has to be encouraged and supported intentionally if we want things to turn around for us in terms of curbing corruption ,” he said.

Ikpeazu congratulated the newly inaugurated National Chairperson of SWAN and lauded her for exhibiting diligence, accountability and moral values.

He commended her for practising her profession without blemish in the past years.

“We are here to celebrate one of the best professional accountants from Abia state and our ambassador in the accounting profession.

“Those who know Nnaji years back would not be surprised at the feat she has achieved because she has proved diligent and excellent in everything she does,” he said.

The governor urged the chairperson to remain focused on her vision and not allow unscrupulous elements and frivolities distract her from surmounting the daunting challenges that accompany leadership.

“I am confident that you have the capacity to weather the storm that comes with leadership at any level, and God will help you and your team to succeed ,” Ikpeazu said.

In her opening remark, Comfort Eyitayo, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) congratulated Nnaji and the new executive for being chosen to steer the leadership of the society.

Eyitayo said that ICAN would continue to defend the interest of SWAN and that of the female professional accountants.

“ICAN is reputed for being an organisation that gives equal opportunities to its members and staff, irrespective of gender, creed or tongue.

“SWAN has become an indispensable arm of ICAN with its innovative and pragmatic approach at meeting the needs of female chartered accountants in the country.

“The Association is assisting thousands of female professional accountants to achieve their goals and aspirations in their career.

“The career guidance provided by SWAN for budding female chartered accountants remains invaluable and thus contributes to the imperative of capacity building for the female population,” the ICAN president said.

Earlier in her acceptance speech, Nnaji said that her administration would focus on the four strategic objectives and roadmap agreed upon during SWAN’s 40th anniversary.

She listed the four strategic objectives as: membership development and growth, especially in Information Technology, building strong financial base, development of effective administrative and membership support.

The SWAN’s chairperson said that her administration would consolidate on the achievement of her predecessor and resuscitate quarterly luncheons for bonding and impact.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in furtherance to the society’s Corporate Social Responsibility, SWAN awarded scholarship to four female undergraduates across four geo-political zones of the country at the event.

SWAN was inaugurated in 1978 and currently has over 13,000 members across the federation.

The society was established to assist ICAN in the protection of its charter, status and interest of the female members of the institute by promoting and maintaining high standards of efficiency and professional conduct.