Ikpeazu promises peaceful relationship political actors in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has promised to continue his peaceful disposition towards his predecessors and other politically exposed persons in the State.

Ikpeazu made this promise Sunday through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Onyebuchi Ememanka.

The Governor said that his peaceful disposition towards other political actors in Abia had rewarded the state with socio-political stability hence his decision to continue in it.

The statement said that the attention of Governor Ikpeazu had been drawn to a statement credited to Senator Theodore Orji, the immediate past Governor of Abia State.

It further said that Ikpeazu wished to state that he was proudly carrying the cross of the governance of Abia and would continue carrying it till his last day in office.

“Secondly, and as a personal policy, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not join issues with any of his predecessors in office.

“For 8 years he has held office as governor, he has not engaged any of his predecessors in any kind of untoward exchange, even when it seemed politically expedient to do so.

“This policy is largely responsible for the socio-political stability we have enjoyed in Abia State since 2015.

“The governor intends to sustain this personal policy going forward,” the statement said.

It noted that Ikpeazu believed that as in all matters, history and posterity would put all events of his 8 years administration in Abia in proper perspective.