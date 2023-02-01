Ikpeazu pays condolence visit to the Ikonnes 

Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and his wife, visited and condoled the Ikonne family over the irreparable loss of their father, former Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University and Gubernatorial candidate of the PDP for the 2023 election, late Professor Uche Ikonne who passed on recently.

Speaking at the condolence visit to his Umuahia residence, the Governor described the loss as shocking, enormous and irreparable, adding however that no one can question the Almighty God.

He regretted that all human efforts made to save the life of Professor Ikonne proved abortive and it was clear that God called him home.

According to the Governor, the late Professor Ikonne was a good, fearless and courageous man who also died in his belief in Christ.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed the hope that a glorious life awaits him hereafter and urged his wife, who is the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, his first son, Dr Chike Uche-Ikonne , family members and others affected by the death to take heart.

The Governor said that his love, vision and dream for a better Abia led him to Professor Uche Ikonne as a worthy successor from 29th May 2023 because of his forthrightness, courage, record of service, experience and dedication to Abia State.

Responding on behalf of the family, the first son of the deceased, Dr Chike Ikonne thanked the Governor for identifying with his family in their moment of grief and for the role he played in ensuring that their father lived, stressing that they have accepted the misfortune as the will of God.

The Governor later signed the condolence register before leaving the residence.

The Wife of the Governor, Dr Nkechi Ikpeazu, the Member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Hon. Barrister Okey Igwe and some stakeholders, including Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe, Rt Hon. Chinedum Elechi, Elder Raymond Aliga, amongst others joined Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the condolence visit.