Ikpeazu mourns death of Abia State’s first civilian governor

The immediate Past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed deep sadness at the death of the first civilian Governor of the old Abia State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

The Eagle Online recalls that the former governor died on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at the age of 72.

Dr. Ikpeazu described the death of Dr. Onu as a massive loss to the political development of Nigeria and especially to Ndigbo, whose political cause he championed with passion and zeal.

The former Governor in a statement by his spokesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, recalled Onu’s time as the first democratically elected Governor of the old Abia State, between January 1992 and December 1993, was a period that was characterised by peaceful coexistence and the setting of the ideological foundations for the development of Abia State.

He said: “Dr Onu was an astute academic and administrator.

“He was calm, gentle and never played politics without bitterness.

“After his service in the State, he would go on to the national stage where he held different positions wherein he left legacies of honour and patriotism.

“His death has left a big vacuum in our political space.

“Perhaps, the greatest political legacy for which Dr Onu will be remembered is that he played politics with integrity and remained very consistent in his ideologies.

“Whether in the ruling party or in the opposition, he remained resolute to his ideals.”

Former Governor Ikpeazu prayed God to accept his gentle soul and comfort his family and the entire people of the old Abia State.