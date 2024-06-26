Ikpeazu inducted as academic society fellow

Immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has been inducted into the College of Fellows of the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The induction ceremony took place on Wednesday at the University of Port Harcourt.

The induction is in recognition of Dr. Ikpeazu’s contribution to the body of knowledge in the area of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

The investiture event was scheduled for Tuesday but owing to the fact that Dr Ikpeazu was outside the country and just arrived, he couldn’t make it to the event as a result of his other engagements in Lagos.

The Society graciously moved the event to Wednesday and Dr. Ikpeazu attended in person.

Dr. Ikpeazu holds the First, Masters and Doctorage degrees in different aspects of Biochemistry. He taught the course at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in different Nigerian universities before the call for politics came.

He intends to attain Professorship in the field and has over 80 scientific articles published in different local and international journals. He is also a co-author of the book, THE BIOCHEMISTRY OF ENVIRONMENTAL POLLUTION.

He is also a Fellow of the Nigeria Environmental Society.