Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has inaugurated a seven-man Exploratory Committee for the setting up of University of Science and Technology in Abia State with Prof. Anya O. Anya as the Chairman, while Prof. Ikechi Mgboji serves as Secretary.

Inaugurating the committee at Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged the members to conceptualise and deliver a 21st century University of Science and Technology to support and sustain the companies and industries coming up in Abia State and the South East.

He said the university would form the fulcrum that would open a new vista of development and serve not only Ndi Igbo but Nigeria at large.

The Governor enjoined the committee to explore the possibility of leveraging on the advantages of SME manufacturing and massive availability of equipment and resources at the Meteorological Complex in Aba in particular and Abia State in general to drive home the vision of establishing the university.

Governor Ikpeazu, who described the committee members as individuals with capacity to drive the vision of building the University of Science and Technology, expressed confidence that they would do a good job.

He asked them to do whatever they thought was needful to achieve the goals set for the committee.

Speaking further, the Governor said the essence of the university was to produce manpower that would assist in the economic development of Ndi Igbo, expressing concern that the dominant position of Ndi Igbo in trade and commerce is being threatened and needed to be salvaged through aggressive technological advancement that will drive industrialisation and economic development.

He said Ndi Igbo would remain appreciative of his government for a long time because of the proposed university.

The terms of reference given to the committee include:

1. Explore viability of siting the university in Aba

2. Give options for funding

3. Leverage commercial & SME activities around Aba to drive the university, and,

4. Consider the rich human capital of Ndi Igbo and explore the options of collaboration with Development Partners.

Responding on behalf of other members, Anya commended Ikpeazu for setting up the committee to establish a university, which he said Ndi Igbo and the nation would be proud of.

He said there cannot be an effective Enyimba Economic City without science and technology, and assured that the committee would do everything within its powers to achieve the Governor’s vision of building a university that will be the pride of both Ndi Igbo and Nigerians in general.

Other members of the committee are: Engr. Isaac Nnadi, Chief Uwaoma Olewengwa, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, Prof. John Ogunji and Prof. Nduka Ekere.

The committee has eight weeks to submit its report.